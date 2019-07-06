Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Crews investigate fatal mobile home fire in Port Angeles
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 5:33 pm EDT
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Multiple people are believed to be dead following a fire at a mobile home park site in western Washington.
The Peninsula Daily News reports the fire at the Welcome Inn RV Park in west Port Angeles broke out about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Flames spread to two trailers and a vehicle before being contained by emergency crews.
Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith said as many as four people were found dead in one trailer and that authorities are investigating a possible person of interest.
Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols said outside resources are being called in to help on the case.
Names aren’t yet being released pending family notification.
Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com
The Associated Press
