Boisterous London Pride marks 50 years since Stonewall
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 9:03 am EDT
Revellers pose for a photo during the Pride in London Parade in central London, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Dominic Lipinksi/PA via AP)
LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets of London for Britain’s biggest LGBTQ pride parade.
This year’s event marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, a turning point in the modern gay rights movement.
Saturday’s celebration includes a parade with 30,000 participants from 600 groups, including uniformed police and firefighters. Many more are lining the streets, cheering and waving rainbow flags.
Organizers say they’ve aimed to increase the event’s diversity, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he hoped it would be the biggest-ever Pride parade.
Alison Camps, co-chair of Pride in London, said “it’s vital that we remember that Pride is not just one day a year — we must fight for the rights of all members of our community all year round.”
