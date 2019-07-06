Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP Sources: Jeffrey Epstein arrested in NY on sex charges
by Michael R. Sisak And Jim Mustian, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 10:26 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Law enforcement officials say that wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New York on sex-trafficking charges.
Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday on charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s.
The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.
Epstein is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.
Epstein’s arrest was first reported by The Daily Beast.
Epstein has been previously pleaded guilty to solicitation charges.
The new arrest come amid renewed scrutiny of that once-secret deal that ended a federal investigation and allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.
The deal also required financial settlements to dozens of Epstein’s victims.
