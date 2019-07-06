Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 dozen Dallas officers disciplined over offensive posts
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2019 12:41 pm EDT
Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive material to social media in violation of the department’s code of conduct, including mocking protesters who were pepper-sprayed..
Officials announced Friday an internal review determined that 25 officers posted or shared objectionable material.
Four of those officers have been placed on administrative leave because of the extreme nature of their posts.
The findings come after The Plain View Project last month released a database cataloging thousands of bigoted or violent posts by police officers in several states.
More than 1,000 public posts from people identified as current and former Dallas officers were flagged by researchers with the project, which spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police from Arizona to Florida.
The Dallas posts also included joking about police shooting victims.