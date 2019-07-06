1 person critically injuried in sea-doo collision

At least one person has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in a sea-doo collision on Humber Bay Saturday morning.

Police say they received several calls just after 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between two sea-doos in the waters off the shores of Humber Bay Park.

The Marine Unit was able to find and rescue the two operators.

Paramedics say they transported a man believed to be in his 30s to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The second person was assessed on scene by paramedics but was not transported to hospital.