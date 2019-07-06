Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 person critically injuried in sea-doo collision
by News Staff
Posted Jul 6, 2019 11:10 am EDT
The Marine unit was called to rescue two sea-doo operators following a collision on Humber Bay on Saturday. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
At least one person has suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in a sea-doo collision on Humber Bay Saturday morning.
Police say they received several calls just after 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between two sea-doos in the waters off the shores of Humber Bay Park.
The Marine Unit was able to find and rescue the two operators.
Paramedics say they transported a man believed to be in his 30s to a trauma centre in critical condition.
The second person was assessed on scene by paramedics but was not transported to hospital.
