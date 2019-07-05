Veteran AP newsman, author Richard Benke dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Veteran journalist and author Richard Benke is being remembered for his tenacity and for his dedication to accuracy during a career that spanned decades in newsrooms in California and New Mexico.

Benke died June 18 of Parkinson’s-related dementia at an assisted care facility in Nevada, his family said. He was one day shy of his 77th birthday.

His passion for reporting and editing was born from an early love of writing. After growing up in Southern California, he majored in creative writing at Northwestern University before returning to work at the Pasadena Star-News.

He was hired by The Associated Press in 1975, starting a long career with the news organization that saw him cover everything from breaking news in Los Angeles to illegal immigration along the southern New Mexico border.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press