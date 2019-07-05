Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senators: Feds' American flags should be made in America
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 11:05 am EDT
BANGOR, Maine — A pair of senators says the American flags the federal government purchases should have to be made in America.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, introduced legislation they call the “All-American Flag Act” that would require the government to buy flags produced entirely with U.S.-made materials. The flags would also have to be manufactured in the U.S.
The government is required to buy flags by from at least 50 per cent American-made materials under current law. Similar proposals to ensure all-American flags passed the Senate twice earlier this decade. Both of those efforts stalled in the House of Representatives.
Collins says the rule change would make sure “the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”
The Associated Press
