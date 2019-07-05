Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russian official arrested on high treason charges
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 9:06 am EDT
MOSCOW — An aide to the presidential envoy to Russia’s Urals region has been arrested on charges of high treason, in the first publicly known case of a government official being arrested on suspicions of treason in post-Soviet Russia.
The aide, Alexander Vorobyov, told a Moscow court on Friday that he worked as an assistant to President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the region, Nikolai Tsukanov.
Earlier Friday, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, said it arrested Vorobyov on treason charges that carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison, but didn’t offer any details.
Vorobyov, 39, had worked as an aide to the presidential envoy for a year. Prior to that he had held various jobs in the provincial government of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region.
The Associated Press
