Police investigating after video appears to show cyclist attacking motorist

Last Updated Jul 5, 2019 at 1:38 pm EDT

Screengrab of a confrontation between a cyclist and motorist in downtown Toronto on July 4, 2019. Reddit/Doublecheese76

Toronto police say they’re investigating after video surfaced that appears to show a cyclist attacking a motorist during rush hour in downtown Toronto.

The violent confrontation took place Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

The driver posted video of the incident, which was filmed by a bystander, online.

He alleged the cyclist kicked his car and when he exited his vehicle to confront him, the cyclist struck him with his bike lock.

The video, however, only captures the cyclist grabbing the man and slamming him to the ground before riding off on his bicycle.

“It is an ongoing investigation and we are just trying to get as much facts as we can,” Const. Allison Douglas Cook told 680 NEWS.

“At this point it is being investigated as an assault with a weapon because the victim was allegedly struck with an object.”

