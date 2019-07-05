Musicals next in line for Chinese superstar Karen Mok

LONDON — Chinese superstar Karen Mok has a mission — to get China to have its own version of London’s West End or New York’s Broadway.

With 17 albums and nearly 40 films already on her resume, the 49-year-old singer/actress — on the road since last summer with “The Ultimate Karen Mok Show” — said Thursday that she wants to retire from the pop concert scene.

She’s not quitting music though.

She told The Associated Press her “next big mission” is “to create and produce an original Chinese musical for the Chinese audience and maybe at some point bring it to the rest of the world.”

Mok even says she’d lend her back catalogue of hits to a “Mamma Mia” style production.

It’s no normal retirement then for Mok.

This story has been corrected to show that the number of films she has performed in is nearly 40 not over 40.

The Associated Press