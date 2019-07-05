Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex boss, relatives
by Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 10:33 am EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s attorney general’s office says that new arrest warrants have been issued for the former head of the state oil company and several of his relatives.
Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that warrants for Emilio Lozoya and others are related to their investigation into wrongdoing by the Brazilian construction behemoth Odebrecht.
The targets were only identified by their first names, but an official in the attorney general’s office who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed it was Lozoya.
Lozoya’s attorney Javier Coello told Milenio TV that the warrant for his client wasn’t surprising, but it was a shock that his wife, mother and sister were also included.
Coello said: “What does Mr. Lozoya’s wife have to do with this? What does his mom have to do with this?”
Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press
