Man stabbed in Yonge-Dundas Square

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Yonge-Dundas Square on July 5, 2019. CITYNEWS/Meredith Bond

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Yonge-Dundas Square Friday night.

Police were called to the intersection just before 9:20 p.m.

The victim was found conscious and breathing on the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his upper body.

There’s no word on any suspects at this point.

