Maine community supplying tents for housing for the homeless
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 10:54 am EDT
BELFAST, Maine — A single mother facing eviction in Maine turned to her city government for help — and was offered a tent, and camping gear. And now the camping gear is in short supply, as well.
Belfast General Assistance Administrator Jodie Stout tells the Bangor Daily News that the city can’t put people in temporary housing such as hotel rooms in nice weather.
So they’re handing out tents. And she says the need for temporary housing is so great that she had to start a wait list for people who need tents and other camping gear.
The woman who faced eviction said she was discouraged by the tent offer, but said it’s “blowing my mind” to discover the need was so great. She told the newspaper that she’s couch surfing for now.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
The Associated Press
