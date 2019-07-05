Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lisa MacLeod says she apologized after giving 'feedback' to Sens owner
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 11:03 am EDT
Liza MacLeod announces enhancements to the Ontario autism program, March 21, 2019. CITYNEWS
An Ontario cabinet minister says she has apologized to the owner of the Ottawa Senators – a statement that comes after she reportedly launched into a profane tirade against him at a Rolling Stones concert.
Lisa MacLeod says on Twitter that she gave Eugene Melnyk some “feedback” at the show on Saturday because she has serious concerns about the state of the hockey team.
She says she apologized to him for “being so blunt.”
The Ottawa Citizen reports that MacLeod saw Melnyk at the concert, yelled at him that she is his minister and swore at him, calling him a loser.
The newspaper reports that Melnyk complained to the premier’s office and that both MacLeod and Premier Doug Ford later called him.
Ford’s office told The Canadian Press that it had no comment beyond MacLeod’s tweet. Melnyk was not immediately available for comment.
