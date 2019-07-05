Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iraq celebrates naming Babylon a UNESCO World Heritage site
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 12:43 pm EDT
BAGHDAD — Iraq is celebrating the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s decision to name the historic city of Babylon a World Heritage Site in a vote in Azerbaijan.
Friday’s vote comes after Iraq bid for years for Babylon to be added to the list of World Heritage Sites.
The city on the Euphrates River is about 85 kilometres (55 miles) south of Baghdad.
The 4,300-year-old Babylon — now mainly an archaeological ruin and two important museums — is where dynasties have risen and have fallen here since the earliest days of settled human civilization.
Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Minister of Culture Abdul-Amir al-Hamadani congratulated the Iraqi people on the announcement.
The vote comes years after the Islamic State group damaged another Iraq World Heritage site in the country’s north, the ancient city of Hatra.
