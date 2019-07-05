Loading articles...

Homicide unit notified after body discovered in Brampton

File photo of a Peel Regional Police officer and vehicle.

Peel police say the Homicide Unit has been notified after a body was discovered Friday afternoon in Brampton.

Officers were called to Advance and Alfred Kuehne Boulevards around 12:45 p.m.

The gender or age of the person has not been released.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.