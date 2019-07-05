German official says CO2 charge should benefit the poor

BERLIN — Germany’s environment minister says plans to put a price on carbon should benefit people on low incomes and those who use less fossil fuel.

Svenja Schulze said Friday that a surcharge for carbon dioxide emissions from transport and home heating to encourage reduced use of fuel is necessary for Germany to meet its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Her office commissioned three independent expert studies, which all recommended redistributing the income generated.

The idea is to ensure low-earners and families aren’t unduly burdened by the measure, and they could end up with a net income gain.

Schulze says: “the less you drive, the less oil you burn, the more you’d get.”

Individuals would get up to 100 euros ($112.88) each back per year under current proposals.

The Associated Press