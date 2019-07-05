Loading articles...

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from Carnival ship

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.

The agency says it was notified Thursday that a Carnival cruise ship crewmember fell overboard about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of Cuba.

The Coast Guard sent an airplane crew and a Coast Guard cutter to search for the man.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.