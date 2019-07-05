Fire crews battle 'stubborn' house fire in Etobicoke

Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning house fire in the west end.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Friday at the home on Briarly Lane near Burnhamthorpe Road and Dundas Street West.

Fire officials said a pedestrian saw smoke coming out of the vacant home and called 911.

At its peak, the firefight reached a two-alarm level.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but officials said it was a challenge.

“They faced a very stubborn fire from the onset … they made multiple attempts to make entry, they were forced back by flames and had a difficult time making entry to the exact location of the fire,” Platoon Chief David Fairman explained.

There has been no word on how the fire may have started.

No injuries were reported.