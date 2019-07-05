Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden: It would be 'great' to have a female vice-president
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 7:43 am EDT
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives to walk in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says it would be “great” to have a female vice-president, but he won’t say whether he’d pick Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris for the No. 2 spot if he receives his party’s nomination.
In an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden said, “I think it helps having a woman on the ticket.” Biden was asked whether it might be Harris, who confronted him at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over his stance on busing in the 1970s. Biden said he was not going to get into specifics because “I don’t even have the nomination.”
Harris surged in polls after the debate confrontation, when she criticized Biden for recently highlighting his decades-old work with segregationist senators and his opposition to public school busing during the 1970s.