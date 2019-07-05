Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Australian freed in N. Korea keeps mum about detention
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 12:13 am EDT
Australian student Alek Sigley arrives at the airport in Tokyo on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Australian student who vanished in North Korea more than a week ago arrived in TokyoThursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
TOKYO — An Australian student has thanked Swedish and his country’s diplomats for securing his release in North Korea but is keeping mum about what led to his weeklong detention.
In a statement after reuniting with his Japanese wife in Tokyo, Alek Sigley says “I intend now to return to normal life but wanted to first publicly thank everyone who worked to ensure I was safe and well.”
He asks media to respect his privacy.
He had been studying at a Pyongyang university and guiding tours in the North Korean capital before disappearing from social media contact with family and friends. He had posted about his experiences in North Korea and boasted about the extraordinary freedom he had as one of the few foreign students living there.