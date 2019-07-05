Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings
by Morgan Smith, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 1:56 pm EDT
In this Saturday, June 29, 2019, photo, Cindy Bullock, Timpanogos Academy secretary, participates in shooting drills at the Utah County Sheriff's Office shooting range during the teacher's academy training, in Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah. About 30 teachers in Utah are spending their summer learning how to stuff wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter scenario in their schools. (AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Teachers in Utah are spending some of their summer learning how to care for wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter in their schools.
About 30 teachers met at a gun range last weekend as part of the first Utah County Sheriff’s Office Teachers Academy, where educators spend four weeks practicing how to respond to a shooting. Other sessions have focused on de-escalation techniques, self-defence and medical responses.
Active-shooter training for educations is becoming more common nationwide. Utah law lets teachers with concealed carry permits bring their weapons to school. And Sheriff Mike Smith said the popularity of concealed carry makes the training more important, though it isn’t mandatory.