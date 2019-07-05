Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Amusement park reminder of hurricane may soon come down
by Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 1:12 am EDT
In this June 22, 2019 aerial photo, a roller coaster and concession buildings of the abandoned Six Flags Great Adventure Amusement Park are seen in New Orleans. The abandoned New Orleans amusement park that has stood empty since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 may finally be torn down. The Six Flags park never reopened after the levees failed and flooded the city with water. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her office is targeting the site for demolition. (DroneBase via AP)
NEW ORLEANS — An abandoned New Orleans amusement park that has stood empty since Hurricane Katrina may finally be torn down.
The Six Flags park never reopened after the levees failed and flooded the city with water in 2005.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says her office is targeting the site for demolition.
The derelict roller coasters and a Ferris wheel can be seen from the nearby roads, and the site has become home to wildlife and overgrown with weeds.
Neighbours like Almarie Carter have been frustrated with how long it’s taken to deal with the eyesore.
A 2016 analysis estimated it would cost about $1.3 million to demolish the rides and infrastructure.
No plans are yet in place for what to do with the site if and when it’s demolished.