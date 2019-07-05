37 Cambodians deported in US move decried as 2nd punishment

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Thirty-seven people who migrated to the United States decades ago have been forcibly deported to Cambodia after committing felonies.

The deportees, who arrived at Phnom Penh’s airport on Thursday, were the latest returned to Cambodia under a 2002 agreement. Cambodia has had rocky relations with the U.S. and informally suspended the program in 2017, but it resumed last year. More than 500 other Cambodians have already been repatriated.

U.S. law allows the repatriation of immigrants who have been convicted of felonies and have not become American citizens. Critics of the policy say many of those convicted fell into crime as a result of social dislocation and culture shock.

