2nd earthquake hits Southern California, recorded at 6.9 magnitude
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 11:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 5, 2019 at 11:58 pm EDT
The second quake to hit this area in two days measured at 6.9 magnitude. A quake yesterday was initially measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) northeast of Los Angeles.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has jolted Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.
The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.
If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.
