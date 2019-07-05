Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1st racially integrated Las Vegas casino redevelopment eyed
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2019 12:02 am EDT
LAS VEGAS — The site of the first racially integrated casino in Las Vegas is part of a redevelopment plan aimed at revitalizing the city’s west side.
The Las Vegas Sun reports the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority is one of several entities that could buy the former Moulin Rouge hotel for a mixed-use “live-work-play community.”
The redeveloped property would include affordable housing and supportive services for residents, as well as a casino and restaurant that would pay homage to the Moulin Rouge.
Housing Authority Executive Director Chad Williams says revenue generated from the project could support the agency’s efforts to improve existing affordable housing in Clark County.
The Moulin Rouge opened in 1955 and operated in various capacities until 1997. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com
The Associated Press
