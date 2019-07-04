Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 4, 2019 at 3:27 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A woman was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called just before 1 p.m. to Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.

The pedestrian’s injuries are believed to be possibly life-threatening.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection.

 

kielo

“Drivers are asked to avoid the injuries” ??? Who writes this stuff and puts on the website without reading it twice and checking for mistakes ????????

July 04, 2019 at 2:43 pm
Prof. M

The writer of the article didn’t pass English class in school but the government tells teachers that they cannot fail students and make them repeat classes.

July 04, 2019 at 3:21 pm
