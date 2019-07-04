Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump says officials working on holiday on census dispute
by Mark Sherman And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 7:56 am EDT
Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court as the justices finish the term with key decisions on gerrymandering and a census case involving an attempt by the Trump administration to ask everyone about their citizenship status in the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says administration officials are working on Independence Day in hopes of finding a way to have the 2020 census include a citizenship question — even though the government has begun the process of printing the questionnaire without it.
Trump discusses the dispute in his first tweet of the holiday. He says, “So important for our Country that the very simple and basic ‘Are you a Citizen of the United States?’ question be allowed to be asked in the 2020 Census.”
Trump’s administration has faced numerous roadblocks to adding the question, including last week’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporarily.
On Wednesday, Justice Department officials told a federal judge in Maryland they believed there could be a way to meet the Republican president’s demands.
