Tribe whose ancestors helped Pilgrims hosting annual powwow
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 4:55 pm EDT
MASHPEE, Mass. — The Native American tribe whose ancestors broke bread with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is hosting its annual powwow in Massachusetts.
The Mashpee Wampanoag (WAHM’-puh-nawg) tribe’s 98th powwow began Friday and runs through Sunday at its government centre on Cape Cod.
The three-day event features traditional Indian dancing, drumming, foods and crafts. There’s also a clam bake and the crowning of the “Mashpee Wampanoag Powwow Princess” and “Little Miss Wampanoag.”
The tribe was federally recognized in 2007 and has 2,700 enrolled citizens.
Federal authorities granted the tribe a reservation in 2015, but the decision has been the focus of a lengthy court battle. The tribe is seeking congressional approval of legislation protecting the sovereign status of the land as it hopes to build a casino on portions of it.
