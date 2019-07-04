Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TREB says home sales up 10.4 per cent in June, average price up three per cent
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 10:53 am EDT
TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales were up 10.4 per cent in June compared with last year as the market continued a moderate spring rebound.
It says the Greater Toronto Area saw 8,860 sales through the Multiple Listing Service system in the month, up from 8,024 in the same month last year.
The average selling price was up three per cent to $832,703 as sales grew while new listings dipped slightly from last year.
For the first half of the year, sales were up by 8.5 per cent from last year, while new listings were up by less than one per cent to create more competition between buyers.
The average selling price has climbed 2.4 per cent in the first six months of the year, concentrated in lower entry price options.
Average condo selling prices have climbed five per cent so far this year, townhouse prices 2.7 per cent, while detached home prices have dipped 0.8 per cent.
The Canadian Press
