Toronto man arrested for murder in shooting of man in East Gwillimbury

York police have arrested a Toronto man in connection with the death of a man shot in East Gwillimbury.

The 22-year-old victim was found collapsed between two parked cars in the lot near Ninth Line and Aurora Road on March 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 in East Gwillimbury and a witness drove the victim about 16 kilometres to the church parking lot.

The victim was been identified as Alex Perlmutter of Sunderland, Ont.

Lamar Cyrus, 21, is facing several charges including second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He will appear in court on July 18.

Levi Alexander, 23, also of Toronto had previously been charged with second-degree murder.

A third suspect is still outstanding. He was only described as wearing a large chain.