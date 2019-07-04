Top Ford bureaucrat with reported ties to Dean French dismissed, department dissolved

Deputy Minister Peter Fenwick, who reportedly has ties to Premier Ford’s former Chief of Staff Dean French, is leaving office “effective immediately.”

The news comes in a memo to deputy ministers obtained by CityNews and signed by Chief of Staff Jamie Wallace and Diane McArthur, Chief Talent Officer, Treasury Board Secretariat.

The memo also states that the Transformation Office is being dissolved after an evaluation of the structure of the cabinet office.

Fenwick had been serving in the department as Strategic Transformation Advisor. He is now the fourth member of Doug Ford’s government to get mixed up in the appointment scandal at Queen’s Park due to his reported connections to Dean French.

A government source tells CityNews all cabinet appointments will be looked into but would not speculate on whether the government is looking at other past connections with French.

“The cabinet office made the decision that they could better reach the goals of the transformation office internally,” the source told CityNews.