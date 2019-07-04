Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Top Ford bureaucrat with reported ties to Dean French dismissed, department dissolved
by News Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2019 10:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2019 at 10:55 pm EDT
Peter Fenwick is leaving his role as Strategic Transformation Advisor in Ford's cabinet office effective immediately. LINKEDIN
Deputy Minister Peter Fenwick, who reportedly has ties to Premier Ford’s former Chief of Staff Dean French, is leaving office “effective immediately.”
The news comes in a memo to deputy ministers obtained by CityNews and signed by Chief of Staff Jamie Wallace and Diane McArthur, Chief Talent Officer, Treasury Board Secretariat.
The memo also states that the Transformation Office is being dissolved after an evaluation of the structure of the cabinet office.
Fenwick had been serving in the department as Strategic Transformation Advisor. He isnow the fourth member of Doug Ford’s government to get mixed up in the appointment scandal at Queen’s Park due to his reported connections to Dean French.
A government source tells CityNews all cabinet appointments will be looked into but would not speculate on whether the government is looking at other past connections with French.
“The cabinet office made the decision that they could better reach the goals of the transformation office internally,” the source told CityNews.