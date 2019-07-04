Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shrinking rural New Mexico villages putting churches at risk
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 10:35 am EDT
This July 13, 2015, photo shows a sign outside of a historic Catholic church, Iglesia de la Virgen de Guadalupe, founded in 1817, in Velarde, N.M. Shrinking populations in rural New Mexico villages are putting aging churches at risk since the buildings aren't receiving the same upkeep as previous generations. Through cultural events starting in July 2019, organizers of the Nuevo Mexico Profundo project hope to raise money to preserve the churches that sit in villages across the state. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)
SANTA FE, N.M. — Shrinking populations in rural New Mexico villages are putting aging churches at risk since the buildings aren’t receiving the same upkeep as previous generations.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the Santa Teresita Church in Mora County is one of several participating in a fundraising project to benefit some of the state’s “endangered” historic churches in an effort to save the structures.
Through cultural events starting this month, organizers of the Nuevo Mexico Profundo project hope to raise money to preserve the churches that sit in villages across the state.
Nuevo Mexico Profundo is the brainchild of Frank Graziano, an author and former professor of Hispanic Studies who lives in Chamisal.
His inspiration came from research and trips he made for his recently published book, “Historic Churches of New Mexico.”
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com