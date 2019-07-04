Suspect sought after robbery at St. Clair and Avenue Road condo

Police are on the hunt for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous after a robbery and assault last month.

It was reported that just before 11:30 p.m. on June 1, a 35-year-old woman walked into a condo building in the St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road area.

The woman was allegedly followed into the building by a man she didn’t know. He continued to follow her into an elevator.

Security video released by police shows the man approach the woman shortly after the elevator doors.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing

The man reportedly told the woman he had a weapon and then assaulted her and robbed her of her purse.

The video shows the woman eventually fleeing the elevator and the man, after appearing to wipe his fingerprints off the elevator button, heads back down and leaves the building.

He is described as in his 30s, five feet nine inches tall, with a thin to medium build, fair complexion, and very short straight light brown hair.

He was wearing a bright pink hoodie with “Canada” written on the front in white letters, red patterned baseball cap with solid black brim with a “Deadpool” logo on hat, black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down the leg, black runners, and an orange Jansport backpack with black straps.

Police are asking anyone who sees the suspect to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.