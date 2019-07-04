Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan PM to visit Washington, meet Trump on July 22
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 7:37 am EDT
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Washington later this month for a meeting with President Donald Trump
It will be Khan’s first trip to the U.S. since becoming prime minister last year. Relations with Washington have been tense since then, with Trump cutting off aid and accusing Pakistan of failing to do enough to fight terrorism.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal announced the visit Thursday, saying it is aimed at “refreshing bilateral relations.”
The U.S. has long been frustrated with Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring the Taliban and other militants who operate in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the allegations, pointing to the staggering cost of its war against homegrown extremists.
Relations appear to have improved since Pakistan lent its support to U.S.-Taliban peace talks that began last year.