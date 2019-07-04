Loading articles...

Motorcyclist injured after crash with school bus in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre after colliding with a school bus in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. this morning.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There were no injuries reported on the school bus.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

