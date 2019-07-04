Man found with life-threatening stab wounds inside parked car in Mississauga

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man is in police custody following a stabbing overnight in Mississauga.

Peel police said the man was found inside a vehicle at The Queensway and Stanfield Road, just west of Dixie Road, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to a trauma centre.

Investigators believe the stabbing took place at a trailer park near Dundas Street and Dixie Road.

They also said this was an isolated incident, meaning there is no danger to public safety.

No further details have been released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.