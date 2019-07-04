Loading articles...

Man found with life-threatening stab wounds inside parked car in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 4, 2019 at 6:29 am EDT

Police are investigating after a man was found with life-threatening stab wounds inside a car at The Queensway and Stanfield Road in Mississauga on July 4, 2019. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man is in police custody following a stabbing overnight in Mississauga.

Peel police said the man was found inside a vehicle at The Queensway and Stanfield Road, just west of Dixie Road, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to a trauma centre.

Investigators believe the stabbing took place at a trailer park near Dundas Street and Dixie Road.

They also said this was an isolated incident, meaning there is no danger to public safety.

No further details have been released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

