Mexico's federal police continue strike, demand guarantees
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 10:47 am EDT
A federal police officer talks with angry drivers insisting that they be let through a police roadblock that had already stopped traffic for more than seven hours, on the highway linking Mexico City with Pachuca, in Ecatepec, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Hundreds of Mexican federal police were in open revolt Wednesday against plans to absorb them into the newly formed National Guard.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
MEXICO CITY — Some of Mexico’s federal police remain in revolt over the force’s planned dissolution and absorption into the newly created National Guard.
Striking police continued to hold a federal police command centre in the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa Thursday morning. Meanwhile, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador repeated his suggestion that rank-and-file police were being manipulated by his political adversaries.
López Obrador declined to name the “dark forces” he says are responsible, but says his security secretary Alfonso Durazo will provide details later.
On Wednesday, federal police held the command centre and blocked key highways around the capital. They expressed concerns about potentially losing their salaries, benefits and seniority if they transferred to the National Guard and being left unemployed if they don’t join the new force.