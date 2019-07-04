Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MAD magazine to leave newsstands; no, really!
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 11:57 am EDT
BURBANK, Calif. — Long-running satirical publication MAD magazine will be leaving newsstands this fall. Really.
The illustrated humour magazine will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers — but after its fall issue it will just reprint previously published material.
The only new material will come in special editions at the end of the year.
DC, the division of Warner Brothers that publishes the magazine, said MAD will pull from nostalgic cartoons and parodies published over the magazine’s 67-year run.
The company also said it would still publish MAD special collections.
Illustrators and comedians, including one-time guest editor “Weird Al” Yankovic, mourned the magazine’s effective closure online.
“It’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird,” he said on Twitter.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}