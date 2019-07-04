KawhiStay digital ads pop up in PATH

Digital ads urging Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto have popped up in the city’s underground PATH system — yet another in what seem like increasingly desperate ploys to get the NBA Finals MVP to re-sign with the Raptors.

The black and white ads are being displayed on screens and billboards, showing a Game of Thrones Iron Throne lookalike in front of a dark Toronto skyline with the words “The king’s throne stays in the north” and #KawhiStays.

Another ad campaign has begun to get Kawhi Leonard to stay with the #Raptors. These digital ads are appearing now on billboards and TV screens in (at least) the PATH system in Toronto. The ad shows no sign of who made it and is paying for it. #KawhiStays #WeTheNorth @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/rHVhTEpsL3 — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) July 4, 2019

The ads show no brand names and do not indicate who made them or who is paying to run them on screens located on prime real estate, in a high-traffic area.

680 NEWS did some digging and has learned the ads were made by Pattison OneStop. The company owns 3,000 screens across Canada and they’re all now showing this ad.

A marketing representative for the company tells 680 NEWS the campaign is a retaliation for ads in Los Angeles that are asking Kawhi to sign there.

“We saw a lot of the traction that they were getting from the billboards they were running down in southern California enticing Kawhi Leonard to join the Lakers and join the Clippers. So we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to somewhat retaliate to these messages and appeal to him to stay in Toronto,” says Evan Gouth with Pattison OneStop.

The company left their name off the signs so the message could be all about Toronto and Kawhi.

Meanwhile, the tug-of-war continues as the Lakers have none other than Snoop Dogg rooting for them. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the rap star serenading the Raptors MVP with a modified rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” crooning at Kawhi to “come back to L.A.”