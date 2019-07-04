Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii officials confirm fungal tree disease found on Maui
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 12:36 am EDT
WAILUKU, Hawaii — Hawaii state officials have confirmed the first case on Maui of a deadly tree disease.
The Maui News reported Wednesday that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed Tuesday the presence of Rapid Ohia Death.
Officials say a single tree on private property in east Maui was afflicted with Ceratocystis huliohia.
Officials say it is the less aggressive strain of the fungal disease.
Rapid Ohia Death has impacted vast amounts of land and thousands of trees on Hawaii Island since its detection in 2014.
Ceratocystis huliohia and the more aggressive Ceratocystis lukuohia have been detected on the Big Island and Kauai.
The newspaper reports that the Hawaii Invasive Species Council website says both strains eventually lead to the death of the tree.
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com
The Associated Press
