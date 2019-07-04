Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Families of Honduras boat victims await bodies back onshore
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
Empty coffins sit at a military airport before being loaded on to a plane to fly to the site of a fishing boat accident, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, July 4, 2019. A fishing vessel sank during bad weather Wednesday near Cayo Gorda in the Caribbean off Honduras’ northern coast. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Family members of 27 people killed when a fishing boat sank off Honduras are waiting back at port for their bodies to be returned to shore.
Armed forces spokesman José Domingo Meza says the cadavers are still on the high seas and some have begun decomposing.
President Juan Orlando Hernández said Thursday via Twitter that authorities are co-ordinating rescue operations and aiding victims and relatives.
The 70-ton Capt. Waly sank Wednesday in bad weather in the Caribbean off northeastern Honduras near Cayo Gorda, a cay about 75 miles (120 kilometres) offshore.
The dead included the vessel’s captain, a cook, a crewman, 19 lobster divers and five cay residents. Six people are said to be missing, and 58 were rescued.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.