Ex-capital mayor killed in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Authorities say a former mayor of Honduras’ capital has been killed in a shooting.

The National Police say that former Mayor Óscar Roberto Acosta Zepeda was killed Thursday as he drove through his neighbourhood. Unidentified gunmen shot up Acosta’s vehicle.

Acosta served as Tegucigalpa’s mayor from 1994 to 1998. Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

The Associated Press