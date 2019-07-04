Death toll in western India dam breach climbs to 15

MUMBAI, India — Rescuers in western India say they have recovered three more bodies, raising the death toll to 15 after a small dam breached and flooded half a dozen villages following heavy monsoon rains.

Datta Bhadakawad, a civil administrator in Maharashtra state’s Ratnagiri district, says rescue teams recovered the three bodies on Thursday morning. The Tiware dam breached late Tuesday during incessant rains and swept away nearly a dozen homes. At least eight are still missing.

Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to at least 34 deaths since Monday night from collapsed walls and drownings. Dozens of others have been injured.

The worst-hit city was India’s financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, where at least 24 people died and over 60 others were injured.

