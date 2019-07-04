Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coney Island hot dog eaters gear up to chow down
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 1:03 am EDT
NEW YORK — The dog days of summer are upon us.
Competitive eaters will scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk.
California native and 11-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents to defend last year’s record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win.
Miki Sudo (MIHK’-ee SOO’doh), of Las Vegas, hopes to win her sixth consecutive title. She ate 37 franks last year.
Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.
ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi.
The Associated Press
