Chinese official: Pig fever outbreak 'complicated and grim'
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 1:06 am EDT
In this May 8, 2019, photo, pigs stand in the nearly-empty barn of a pig farmer who said he lost hundreds of pigs to an unknown illness in Jiangjiaqiao in northern China's Hebei Province. Asian nations are scrambling to contain the spread of the highly contagious African swine fever with Vietnam culling 2.5 million pigs and China reporting more than a million dead in an unprecedentedly huge epidemic some governments fear has gone out of control. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
BEIJING — An official says the death toll from a disease that struck China’s pig herds has risen to 1.2 million and the government is stepping up efforts to contain outbreaks.
A deputy agriculture minister, Yu Kangzhen, said Thursday the situation is “complicated and grim.” He blamed “weak links at the grassroots level” for not containing African swine fever.
Yu says the government is working on a vaccine and stepping up containment measures nationwide.