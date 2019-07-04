Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Amnesty urges Poland to stop harassing judges, prosecutors
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2019 12:22 pm EDT
WARSAW, Poland — Amnesty International has called on Poland’s government to “immediately stop” disciplinary proceedings and “serious harassment” of judges and prosecutors who oppose government steps that undermine judiciary independence.
The group released a report Thursday listing the cases of 10 judges and prosecutors who have been transferred to lower-ranking jobs. It says they also received personal attacks online from accounts that Amnesty has linked to Polish officials.
It said the government discredited older judges as a “special cast” from the communist days, and recalled that the prime minister has likened them to Nazi collaborators during World War II.
The report calls on the right-wing government to stop such practices and to reverse the changes it made to the judiciary that have drawn condemnation from European Union institutions.