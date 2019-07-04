AM Prep-Cyber

GEORGIA FAILED TO SUBPOENA IMAGE OF WIPED ELECTIONS SERVER

UNDATED (AP) – The case of whether hackers may have tampered with elections in Georgia has taken another strange turn.

Nearly two years ago, state lawyers in a closely watched election integrity lawsuit told a judge they intended to subpoena the FBI for a copy of data from a crucial computer server that state election officials had quietly wiped clean.

But a new email obtained by The Associated Press says the state never did.

The server data is central to a challenge to Georgia’s highly questioned, state-run elections system.

The FBI made a forensic backup in March 2017 after learning the server had been exposed with a security hole for more than six months.

Plaintiffs want the backup examined to see if there may have been tampering.

3-D PRINTING RECREATES ANCIENT SCULPTURE DESTROYED BY ISIS

LONDON (AP) — A figure of a roaring lion, about the size of a loaf of bread, is the latest step in the fight to preserve culture from conflict.

The sculpture is a replica of a colossal 3,000-year-old statue from Nimrud, in what is now Iraq. The stone statue was one of many artifacts from the Mosul Museum destroyed by the Islamic State group after it overran the city in 2014.

The replica, which can be viewed online, was modeled from crowd-sourced photos taken by Mosul Museum visitors in happier times and 3-D printed as part of a Google-backed project.

It’s going on display at London’s Imperial War Museum in an exhibition that looks at how war devastates societies’ cultural fabric – and at the often heroic steps taken to preserve it.

POLICE: MAN POSED AS WOMAN ON DATING APPS TO CARJACK DATES

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Northern California man posed as a woman on dating apps to meet up with men and then rob and carjack them.

The Fresno Bee reports Wednesday that Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Hakeem Doeparker with multiple felonies, including second-degree robbery, attempted extortion and carjacking.

Doeparker allegedly created female profiles on apps such as Skout and MeetMe! to connect with his victims. Prosecutors say he approached victims from behind, pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot or kill them if they did not give him their money or car keys.

These incidents occurred in June with at least four men. Prosecutors say Doeparker successfully took money and two cars.

Doeparker pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday and is in custody.

JUDGE SAYS TENNESSEE MARRIAGE LAW HAS constitutional ISSUES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Nashville says there are some “serious constitutional issues” with a new Tennessee law that prohibits ministers ordained online from solemnizing weddings.

The Washington-based Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse and three Tennesseans ordained online by that church are suing to stop the law. They claim it violates the U.S. Constitution by favouring some religions over others.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, but U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw put a hold on it late last month.

At a Wednesday hearing, Crenshaw questioned the state’s argument that the law is needed to ensure the integrity of marriage. He ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and ordered a trial on the constitutional issues for later this year.

The Associated Press