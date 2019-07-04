Loading articles...

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haida Gwaii region in British Columbia

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii archipelago region off the west coast late Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake hit around 4:30 p.m. local time.

It reports the quake’s epicentre was 196 kilometres west southwest of Bella Bella at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There was no tsunami warning issued and officials are reporting no threat of landslides.

 

 

The Canadian Press

