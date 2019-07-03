When the Queen dies, what happens next?

In today’s Big Story podcast, one day, sometime soon, the world will stop. The bells will ring and Buckingham Palace will make an announcement that hasn’t been made in almost 70 years: The Queen is Dead. And what happens then?

There is already a strict protocol, rehearsed in the dead of night, for the hours and days following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. But beyond the royal family itself, the world will be shifting in many ways, with Commonwealth countries like Canada perhaps leading the way. Will calls for the abolishment of the monarchy gather renewed support? Will Canada write the Crown out of so many of its little-known-but-crucial processes? The monarchy and the world have changed so much since the last time it had a new royal at its head, and one day sometime soon the world will have to reconcile those two realities.

GUEST: Patricia Treble, Maclean’s and WriteRoyalty.com

